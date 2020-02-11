What a shock to be sitting with some of my family at halftime and see the unbelievably awful entertainment, if you could even call it that. It was more like being at a strip club, which is not what any of us desired to see at 7:15 p.m. on a Sunday evening!
Yes, both Shakira and JLo are very good dancers, but they did not have to go to the extent that they did to show every inch of their bodies in such seductive and to be very blunt ... disgusting ways!
Not everyone wants to be subject to this viewing, especially when there are children watching at that early hour of the evening! Honestly, would anyone really want their daughter or granddaughter to emulate what they saw? Is this the kind of example we now are setting for our youth?
There are so many other things that could have been done, to "tone" down the “raunchy” feeling that this presentation made all of us adults feel, and still provide entertainment!
And then the children in cages!
Enough!
Peggy Gleason
Shakopee