There are only a few days left for Congress to pass legislation in 2019, and I would like to highlight an issue that I believe is critical for passage this year. As employers and families select insurance plans for the upcoming year, they are faced with the possibility that premiums could skyrocket if the Health Insurance Tax is allowed to go back into effect in January 2020. This tax should be suspended.
This tax is indexed against health care premium trends, so it increases every year regardless of the quality of coverage. Next year alone it will cost $16 billion.
For small-business owners, this could mean an additional $500 per year per employee. The tax is levied against insurers in the fully insured marketplace, where many small-business owners purchase plans for their employees. Instead of investing in their business development, business owners are redirecting funds to cover higher premiums. Our entrepreneurs are very dedicated people and deserve relief.
Their employees and other hardworking people who are covered by the fully insured marketplace will pay more as well. Those with incomes between $10,000 and $50,000 will actually carry more than half of the cost burden over time.
I urge Minnesota’s congressional delegation to take action now before it is too late. H.R.1398 and S.172, the Health Insurance Tax Relief Act of 2019, should be passed into law so small businesses and working- and middle-class families can continue thriving next year.
James Mishra
Prior Lake