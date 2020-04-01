When trying to count every person in a country it begins to become a very hard task. There are groups that are easy to miss. But being one of the most developed countries in the world, the U.S. should be able to do it.
With over 7,000 languages in the world only having 13 isn’t enough. Everyone should be counted now matter what language they speak or where they are from. This issue shouldn’t be the hardest one to solve and just needs to be brought to the attention of the country.
The data that is gathered in the coming months will change the future of our country and communities not just for the coming 10 years but much longer than we think. We need to make sure that we get it right this time and every time. With the outbreak of COVID-19 it has made it harder to count everyone so I just hope that the people that are going and counting stay safe and that this outbreak passes so they can do their jobs.
Max Westerlund
Shorewood