Kelly Holstine 2019 Minnesota “teacher” of the year is at it again. Now that she believes she has a forum she pulled a Kaepernick and knelt for our national anthem at the college football championship.
I will be the first to admit that our country is not perfect but as someone who travels the world for a living I know we are indeed fortunate to live in such a great country.
Instead of “teaching” us about how bad our country is she should go live in the Middle East for awhile and do some learning for a change. She most likely wouldn’t be gone long and would kiss the ground when she returned.
To all our veterans who have fought and to those who have lost loved ones who have died to protect this “teacher’s” rights I sincerely apologize. She has become a laughingstock and an embarrassment to the community.
If Ms. Holstine wants to go stand on a street corner to air her grievances that’s fine but I will never accept the disrespect of our flag and anthem as a form of protest. God bless America!
Mark Lindstrom
Shakopee