In response to Lindstrom’s letter, “Holstine an embarrassment."
Kelly Holstine has every right to protest however she sees fit. After winning the Minnesota Teacher of the Year award, she has the following to do so. She was a teacher who worked with a diverse set of students who, after leaving her classroom, would have to face the real-world and its problems. One of which is police brutality.
By kneeling during the national anthem, people can still show respect for the flag while raising attention to an issue that our nation still has not effectively dealt with. After all, would you rather have them sit? We must remember that kneeling to the flag is not meant to be a protest against the flag, but a protest against police brutality. It’s a protest against the way the law is set up to protect police officers from a bad shooting. It’s a protest in the memory of those who died.
In addition, I disagree with Tom Steward’s comments in “Commentary: If no one notices a protester, what’s the message?” The point of protesting is to raise awareness for an issue that someone cares about. “Pulling a Kapernick” is not for the fame or glory like football, but rather is a way to honor those who’ve passed away.
In no way is Kelly Holstine an embarrassment to Shakopee (or America for that matter). Rather, she encompasses everything that Shakopee stands for: love, equality, and justice.
Jacinda Kurian
Shakopee