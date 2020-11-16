I'm both humbled and honored with the confidence the Shakopee voters entrust in me.
I try always to put the interest of the citizens I represent first, front, and center. I wish to thank all the candidates for putting themselves in the public spotlight for the purpose of our overall community, I know it's difficult, I appreciate each of their committment to our community.
The overwhelming (top vote-getter) number of votes implies that a large portion of our community agrees with many of my positions. I have often sought compromise and middle ground with what at times seems to be extreme positions of council and or staff. I once again will seek policies that focus on direct benefits to those we serve. Compromise takes effort from all involved, my record speaks for itself. Again, thank you to the great people of Shakopee for your confidence, my goal is, has been, and always will be your interests first.
Matt Lehman
Shakopee