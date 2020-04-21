Reflecting on these past weeks of forced change, I am encouraged by the work of our community in responding to the impact of the novel coronavirus. Together, we are #ShakoStrong even as we are physically apart. And while everyone in our community has had to adapt to a new normal, I want to especially highlight the current efforts of our district’s educators.
When Governor Walz closed schools on March 13, most teachers were caught by surprise. While many educational leaders may have had an inkling that this might happen, most teachers were instead focused on what it takes to help students learn and grow each day in the classroom, and so the abrupt switch from normal classroom instruction to distance learning came as a shock.
Initially, district leaders offered two days of voluntary school to give families a chance to adjust to the governor’s order. Then teachers used eight days to prepare alterations to course curricula, content, and delivery methodologies — working individually and meeting in their Professional Learning Communities (PLCs - teachers sharing course/grade level assignments) to strategize how to meet state standards, learn new technologies, redesign lessons, and develop some level of comfort with working remotely.
Critical support throughout this transition was provided by Shakopee’s instructional coaches (instructional strategies and teaching methodologies) and digital learning coaches (knowledge and skills development for district-provided tech tools). These teachers helped by creating online training modules and offering technical support as teachers sought to expand their use of current technologies for distance learning.
April 6 was Shakopee’s’ first day of distance learning and that beginning was complicated in that it also became the final week of third quarter. Teachers had to create new methods to finalize their courses, and students had to adapt to a new style of education during the last week of their courses. Quarter 4 started the next week, and an unprecedented social experiment began. Now teachers worry: Will I be effective in this new environment? Will students have the resources and support they need to be successful at home? Will I be able to connect personally and relationally with my students? Will my students be able to focus on school with additional responsibilities at home? Will students complete assignments? Will I be able to support their educational and other needs? How will I balance student needs with my own family needs while working from home?
These scholastic questions will be answered over time through the collaborative efforts of this community and its educational professionals. We want you to know that from superintendent to custodians, from cooks to coaches, from secretaries to teachers, we all are striving to assure that the community and its children receive the educational opportunities and services they need and deserve.
As president of Shakopee Education Association, I commend the incredible work of our members and fellow educational professionals, who are working to push “Education Forward” in this new reality.
Dale Anderson
Shakopee