The July 11 writer's opinion about privilege and the U.S. being the greatest country in the world is legitimate opinion.
However, denying the fact that systemic racism exists worries me about the editorial staff at this paper. It's not necessary to print letters when the writer expresses ignorance of a topic area.
When so much published information exists about systemic racism why would the editorial staff publish this letter reflecting the author's ignorance or denial of facts?
If I don't believe 2+2=4 will you publish my opinion also?
Ruth Moser
Shakopee