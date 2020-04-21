Here we are, five weeks into the shelter-at-home orders, and we are tired. Parents of kids young and old are doing their best to keep kids on task throughout the day. Working people are missing the occasional water cooler breaks and personal comradery with their coworkers. And those laid off are scared and likely tired of being on hold for five to six hours at a time to navigate unemployment pay. This is on top of the general worries we have of either catching the virus or losing loved ones to a disease that can be incredibly vicious. In this stressful time, the last thing we need is partisan politics and local armchair epidemiologists calling us all "sheep" for listening to the experts in our effort to save others.
There is a reason Minnesota is doing so well compared to other states when it comes to suppressing the virus. Most of us understand that these orders coming from out state representatives come from expert advice given by health professionals and modeling experts. We know that this is making a difference and saving lives. Frankly, I find it not only insulting, but also heartbreaking that a group of people are willfully putting others at risk through an ill-informed protest led by the very same people who have a record of dismissing experts. Whether it's climate change, education, or anything science, these "Liberate Minnesota" folks are again looking out for their own personal agendas in order to remain relevant. Every time there has been a large gathering over the past 6 weeks, we have found the virus has spread to multiple individuals. Those that attended the protest in front of the governor's mansion will be no different. They will have taken the virus home, spread it amongst their own families, and spread it throughout the community. If the Minnesota State Fair is canceled, I will wonder if the recontamination this event produced had anything to do with it.
I am all for protesting. And by all means, when the danger of this virus subsides and health care workers are not in significant danger every time they walk into a COVID-19 positive room, march until your hearts content about how your fellow citizens asked you to make a sacrifice for others. But for now, stay home, and show some respect for those of us who are willingly making this sacrifice but refrain from the typical partisan politics of insults and innuendos.
Bill Skar
Shakopee