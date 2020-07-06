The horrific and unnecessary death of George Floyd has been condemned by virtually everyone. The officers responsible for this are being held accountable and are awaiting their fate. Mr. Floyd’s unfortunate death, however, should not give a free pass to violence and riots. No one disputes the right to peaceful protests. However, those in power refusing to condemn the rioters are doing a disservice to law abiding citizens and brazenly disregard the law.
A recent letter in Prior Lake American and Shakopee Valley news cites incidents where lives were taken by police officers. One of the examples refers to the recent death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. The fact that Rayshard Brooks failed his sobriety test, resisted, and pointed a stun gun at the officer is not mentioned.
According to Washington Post there were 1,004 fatal shootings by police officers during 2019. Majority of them had a deadly weapon and resisted arrest. The Officer Down Memorial Page records over 180 police officers killed in the line of duty each year from 2016 to 2018. In 2019 the number dropped to 147. But this year thus far 115 officers have been killed. This is alarming, especially in view of the movement to defund the police.
Every life should be precious, but that does not seem to be the case. We allow millions of babies to be aborted each year. We condone violent black on black shootings in many of our major cities. Why is it only that a Black victim of white cops incites riots and looting? Why no attention is given to Black or white victims shot by Black cops? Why our elected officials do not condemn the killings during the recent riots — like the murder of 77-year-old retired Black police captain David Dorn? Why are the riots condoned and the police force ordered to stand down?
Yes, there are some abusive cops. Regrettably, most of them are protected from discharge by Democrat officials running their jurisdictions. That is wrong. But it is also wrong to lump all good cops with the bad ones. Most police officers are professionals. And good. They risk their lives every day to protect us and to keep law and order, without knowing what they will encounter and whether they will return alive to their families. They need our support, not condemnation.
Mary Venckus
Shakopee