Since 1963, the Jaycees have been active in Shakopee — helping young adults build professional skills, make connections, and create positive change. Our work this year has earned us recognition at the state and national levels, setting the stage for success in the future!
At the JCI USA National Meeting, we highlighted two of our initiatives in Big Taste of Fun and Paint the Park. The true success of these projects was that they were joint initiatives that brought us together with other nonprofits, local government, area businesses, and community members to support and enrich our Shakopee community. Our vision is to be the leading global network of active young citizens, and through these partnerships we are making that vision a reality.
We were also recognized at the JCI Minnesota Fall Convention. Shakopee members represented our chapter in professional skills competitions, and won in both debate and speak-up, moving on to compete for the right to represent Minnesota at the national (and international) level. Multiple members and officers were recognized for their contributions, from traveling across the state to support other Jaycee chapters to developing our public relations program, to supporting new initiatives like our Air Expo membership social. We were also able to support a new partnership with United Legacy, a search and rescue organization focused on helping loved ones bring missing persons home.
We wish to thank all of our community partners who supported us in these endeavors. As Jaycees, we seek to empower the Shakopee area to come together to change the world, and we cannot do it alone.
We continue to work for our community as the year comes to an end. We will be working on bake sales and projects to support the CAP Agency, travelling to the Confidence Learning Center to support their work to help people of all ages with developmental and cognitive disabilities, and planning for our new officers to lead us into 2020.
We invite you to join us. Our focus is driven by the needs and passions of our members and the community, which gives you a chance to not just support good work, but to help shape and lead that work, and to build personal and professional skills in the process.
Please check out our Facebook page or website at jcishakopee.org, and help be the agent of positive change our community needs.
Drew Kothenbeutel
President, JCI Shakopee