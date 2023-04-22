Even for communities trying their best to protect the environment, it is easy to be misled that certain products are compostable when they actually aren’t. Many products, such as cups, plates, cutlery and napkins, display “green” designs or incorrect labeling that claim to be compostable — a method known as “greenwashing.”
When improperly disposed of, greenwashed products can cause significant problems in the composting process. When non-compostable items make their way to the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s Organics Recycling Facility, where I work, the load is considered contaminated and is rejected. These contaminated loads of organics have a very negative impact on the quality and effectiveness of the compost that we produce.
People accidentally compost products due to their “green” designs and logos or misused sustainable buzzwords, when many of those items actually belong in the trash. Watch out for words and phrases like “biodegradable,” “made from plants,” “sustainably sourced,” or “made from renewable resources.” These phrases might be true, but do not mean that the item is compostable.
Biodegradable does not mean compostable. Biodegradable products will break down in some undefined period, potentially 200 years after disposal. Compostable products will break down in the typical composting process within six months or less.
For example, many companies use brown coffee cups with green leaves that may read “recyclable, if your facility accepts food-soiled paper.” Unfortunately, virtually no recycling facilities accept these items. Compostable items should clearly state “compostable” — otherwise, the products should not go into an organics bin.
Combat greenwashing by continuing to learn, teach others and compost whenever possible. For questions on whether or not products are compostable, reach out to our team at the ORF or reference our accepted and unaccepted items page on our website at SMSCORF.com/acceptable.
Biomass processing manager
SMSC’s Organics Recycling Facility