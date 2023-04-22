Even for communities trying their best to protect the environment, it is easy to be misled that certain products are compostable when they actually aren’t. Many products, such as cups, plates, cutlery and napkins, display “green” designs or incorrect labeling that claim to be compostable — a method known as “greenwashing.”

When improperly disposed of, greenwashed products can cause significant problems in the composting process. When non-compostable items make their way to the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s Organics Recycling Facility, where I work, the load is considered contaminated and is rejected. These contaminated loads of organics have a very negative impact on the quality and effectiveness of the compost that we produce.

