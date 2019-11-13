In the Nov. 9 edition of the Shakopee Valley News, Autumn Raw wrote that Shakopee “must declare a climate emergency” due to a river that floods and encroaches every single year.
If my memory serves me, the river’s highest crest was in 1965. If my math serves me correctly, that is 54 years ago. If there wasn’t a crisis in 1965, why is there an emergency in 2019?
The Minnesota River has flooded many times over the past 100-plus years and probably even further back than records have been kept. The climate has always changed and it always will. Let’s all do everything we can for clean air, water and land. But as far as an “emergency," this is not necessary. Autumn’s passion for the issue is admirable but the logic is flawed. Unfortunately, this is a consistent problem with most climate change fanatics.
Dan Smith
Shakopee