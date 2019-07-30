Beating cancer takes more than breakthrough research. You’re invited to make a difference right here in Scott County in this fight. Please attend and support the Relay For Life movement in our community, so together we can help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle.
You can be part of this special night by bringing your family and friends to our local Relay For Life of Scott County–Night of Hope. This event is set for Friday, Aug. 9 at Huber Park in Shakopee. Event starts at 5 p.m. with food trucks, live music, and kids activities. Opening ceremony is at 6 p.m., luminaria ceremony at 9 p.m.
I would love to see people from every part of our community join us. Together let’s celebrate those who have been touched by cancer, remember lost loved ones and empower each other to help save more lives.
We are celebrating our 22nd annual event. We’ve raise over $2.7 million here in Scott County over the past 21 years. Thank you to everyone who has helped make that happen.
Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.
Join me at our 2019 Relay For Life – Night of Hope event! Visit our website for more details relayforlife.org/scottcountymn.
Ruby Winings
Leadership team member, ACS Relay For Life of Scott County