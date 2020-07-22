Letter to editor stock art - old mailbox
Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

Thank you Mary Venckus for the excellent letter you wrote "It's wrong to lump good cops with the bad ones" for the Valley News. 

Many people agree with your article. 

God bless the police men and women who protect us. 

Cathy M. Berens 

Shakopee

