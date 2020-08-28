In regards to Brett Martin's column, "Uninformed opinions and jerk behavior go hand in hand."
Since these responses must be short, I'll limit my words.
Well said, Brett! At first when the numbers were low and masks weren't required, I did have some reservations on their effectiveness. Then the numbers went up. I said OK, I'll wear a mask.
In regards to conspiracy, my old manager died from COVID-19 so it is real. That hits home no matter what these people think or say.
People should just mask up not because they are told to, or it's annoying, but because it does make some people just feel safer, and probably is safer for all.
Rob Brink
Shakopee