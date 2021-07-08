When it comes to home, local leaders have been stepping up. But there isn’t enough investment from the state back into our communities — and that’s a problem in the long run.
In Scott and Carver counties, too many people are being priced out of home in communities they love. Families with the lowest incomes can’t find affordable places to rent, hurting long-term growth and stability for the southwest metro. Local leaders have stepped up to help pave the way for desperately-needed apartments at Prairie Pointe in Shakopee, but without rental vouchers from the Met Council and the state funding — like $100 million in Housing Infrastructure Bonds passed by the Legislature this year — they can unlock, homes like these will be out of reach for families looking for a place to raise their kids.
Prairie Pointe will plug a glaring gap in the region’s housing market by providing quality homes to families with the lowest incomes, $31,000 a year for a family of four. Right now, there are dozens of these families from across Carver and Scott counties who are experiencing homelessness, sleeping on couches of friends and family or in cars. Studies prove children with a stable home do better in school and are less likely to experience homelessness as an adult. Adults with support services like those which would be provided at Prairie Pointe build a basis for increased household income and long-term success.
The benefits Prairie Pointe would provide are clear and pressing. It’s why the Shakopee City Council voted to approve land use for the development. It’s why Scott County commissioners approved capital totaling $900,000 — the first ever from the county for any affordable housing development. It’s why the Community Development Agency also approved $150,000 for capital this year — doubling their initial investment because of the impact each dollar will have. It’s why the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community has committed $100,000 toward these homes.
Local congregations have been leading the charge for Prairie Pointe. Local leaders and elected officials are doing their part to bring truly affordable housing to the area. We’re making progress and this development is very much still alive. But without investments from the state and Met Council back into our communities, too many families who need a home tonight will keep hearing, “not yet.”
Home is the foundation of everything — why doesn’t our state budget reflect that? Why have we rightly guaranteed everyone the ability to get food and a basic education but not guaranteed a roof overhead? Why do 75% of the people who qualify for rent assistance not receive it because we’ve limited the resource pool?
State dollars should flow back to our communities. We have the resources to create thousands of homes across Minnesota like Prairie Pointe to bring stability to families and bright futures to our communities — we just haven’t allocated them toward home. Scott County has done it’s part. It’s time for the Minnesota Legislature and the Met Council to step up and do theirs.
Lee Blons
CEO/President of Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative