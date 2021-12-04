I just finished reading the school board minutes of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
I can follow everything from the roll call through public comment. Then came personnel items, bills and wires report. What bills and what is a wires report?
Next up was the MSBA resolution for pandemic response, early lease levy, the secondary school boundaries are changed, the first reading of policies, operating levy update, truth in taxation, current district obligations, committee reports, upcoming meetings and important dates.
All these things are head scratchers to me. I don't believe I should go to every school board meeting to find out what is going on because I would be popping up and down asking questions; the meeting would last till midnight or until they called the police.
That's why I voted against the bond issue. I want to know what's going on and the school board minutes in the newspaper should be one way of finding out.
Michael Roberts
Shakopee