I am a local small business owner who is one of many who have been negatively affected by the shut downs and “pauses” put into place by Gov. Tim Walz. While I believe that COVID-19 is real and we all need to contribute to eradicating the virus and being successful members of our community, I do not believe that one person should have the power to arbitrarily close businesses and affect the lives of not only those business owners and their families, but their employees, clients and the greater communities that we all serve.
I own and operate and have built from the ground up, a dance studio that serves hundreds of local families. In our industry, it’s mostly the mental and physical health of our children that is being impacted and I will never be OK with that. Our youth deserve better. There will already be lasting implications from these decisions and we need to end this as soon as we can.
Gov. Walz has stated that these closures were based on “data, facts and science.” This is a lie. No member of any small business in my industry was approached for data. We were not asked for our numbers. When we did compile them, among 156 Minnesota dance studios, we show a .001% incidence of COVID-19 within our combined walls. As a mom of three and a business owner momma of many, I would take this risk every day of the week to have some positive impact in the lives of those I care the most about.
I am writing in support of a local representative-elect, Erik Mortenson, who has gone to bat for small businesses. He is doing the real work to compile actual facts, data and science. Erik is standing up for small businesses that are the backbone of society and offer so much more than we are given credit for. Erik recognizes that with proper protocol in place and a healthy respect for this virus, we can operate safely. He is in agreement that the public should be able to choose, as they have for all time, where they go and which businesses they support. Never before have we as a country been told how to act, where to go, what to wear and certainly not if and when we can work.
Thank you Erik for your support, your voice and your vote to end Gov. Walz’s emergency powers in January. I implore all other Minnesota senators to get on board with giving the power back to the people and ending this very damaging road we are currently on.
Tracy Standal
Owner, The Dance Warehouse