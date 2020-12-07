I am writing in response to your piece about Mr. Mortensen.
I found it untrue and missing a lot of other information. Mr. Mortensen was trying to reach people and hear their stories. There is much more to the virus than just the virus. He listens to how the shutdown is affecting his community. There is also another big piece that people keep forgetting, mental health. People are social beings, this shutdown has caused so many mental issues.
So please know that Mr. Mortensen is trying to hear from his community not just "disobey" this shut down. It's clear many are upset about the shutdown based on the protests at the governor's mansion every weekend. People want to be heard. Mr. Mortensen was there to listen.
Tina Anderson
Shakopee