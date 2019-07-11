The recent law to stop cell phone usage and texting is a wonderful thing.
We have all been in a car that is almost side swiped or cut off by that person. They just smile and look at you like "What? It's OK we didn’t crash," or give you the one finger salute because you are the problem, not them.
The only problem I see is enforcement of the new law. I can only hope it is enforced more than not signaling turns or lane changes and no lights on during darkness or storms.
I am sure the Minnesota Highway Patrol and our local police officers are doing their best to enforce all of these laws but the fact is you can drive Highway 169 north from Shakopee to St. Louis Park every day and see 10 to 15 lane changes without the proper signals.
Just cut over when you want folks, even if there is only one car length or two between cars. Don’t worry about us. Or no lights on during rain storms or even darkness. Then there are the Indy racers, the people that pass you to get just one or two cars ahead of you, they have to win the race, screaming and making all kinds of hand gestures because you were driving too slow. The problem is our local law enforcement can only catch so many of these special drivers.
It will be interesting to see how much this new law impacts our highways. I hope a lot!
And just a quick reminder, To signal a turn or lane change, there is a lever usually found on the left side of your steering column. If you flip this lever up you are signaling a right turn. If you flip it down you are signaling a left turn, it is really a great invention. And also there is usually a switch that says lights on it, another really cool idea that if you turn it on I can actually see you coming up behind me at 75 miles per hour. I hope this reminder saves some lives out there.
Al Kruse
Shakopee