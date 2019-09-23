Echoing the views of a recent letter to the editor, regarding the Aug. 9 article "Pregnant in Prison."
The verbiage used by this paper's reporter to describe a woman's appearance in the last weeks of pregnancy were dehumanizing. A full-term, pregnant abdomen is not a watermelon and the pregnant mother is not a duck.
The focus of the article was meant to attune the reader to the struggle of the incarcerated mother to be, (with the support system of the Minnesota Prison Doula Project) and the challenge to both new mother and infant after separation. The words the reporter used to describe this pregnant woman's body and gait before and after the birth were at best insensitive and at worst demeaning.
Barbara Hauger
Shakopee