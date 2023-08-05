Prairie Pointe is on its way to providing 42 homes for low-income families in a city in which less than 3% of available homes are considered affordable to people making 30% or less of the area median income.
The city itself has named that they need to create nearly 550 deeply affordable homes by 2030. Prairie Pointe is the best opportunity to make a real step toward that goal.
Beacon owns 19 properties and has 20 years of exemplary experience operating them. Their homes have produced positive impacts for youth, young adults, single adults, and families across the metro area — in urban and suburban communities.
My last 25 years working as a volunteer for 211 & VEAP, operations director and advocate for Loaves & Fishes, and current executive director of Shakopee Community Assistance, the overwhelming number one need has been, and continues to be, affordable housing.
This development needs to come to conclusion now, along with expansion into many of the other cities in Scott County (boasting the highest per capita income of any county in the state).
Keith Chellsen and Amy Tasto
Founders and co-executive directors
Shakopee Community Assistance