I find myself wondering what Rep. Erik Mortensen is thinking with his choice to host his upcoming “Liberty Chat and Listening Session” as a hike at Murphy-Hanrehan Park in Savage.
Not only does a hike seem like a less-than-ideal venue for meaningful discussion — how are all participants even going to hear what Rep. Mortensen is saying? The location isn’t even in his legislative district. He likes to cater to other districts and folks around the state, supporting businesses and people outside of his own district. There are plenty of businesses here who could use his support.
We are fortunate in Shakopee to have an expansive park system. If our representative had a change of heart regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to host an outdoor forum for safety reasons, he could easily do so with a portable microphone and speaker system at one of our lovely parks.
Location aside, the idea of a hike is unrealistic for a sizable sub-community of Rep. Mortensen’s own constituents. Shakopee is home to more than 3,600 people aged 65 or older, and 2,000 people living with disabilities, including myself, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Clearly a hike on unpaved trails is not the most accessible location for these 5,600-plus constituents. I have limited mobility and hearing loss, so a venue like this is really not something I would be able to participate in.
I can only hope our state representative will be more mindful and inclusive when he chooses a venue for his next Liberty Chat. Might I suggest the Huber Park Amphitheater?
Mark McLaughlin
Shakopee