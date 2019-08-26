We have attended the Rhythm on the Rails concerts since they began and, once again, we want to say thank you to all who support it and put so much effort into this wonderful event. That, of course, includes the Chamber of Commerce and all their volunteers, our public works and police departments and all the local family businesses and corporate sponsors.
Not only have we met many people from all around the area, as it is a well-attended event, but we are so pleased and proud of what a welcoming atmosphere these concerts are. All the people we encounter have always been pleasant and everyone enjoys themselves. We’ve also heard from many what a beautiful downtown we have and, of course, we agree. For you Shakopee residents that have not been to one of these concerts, come on down next year, you may see a lot of your neighbors and meet some new friends.
So, in closing, thank you Shakopee for another terrific Rhythm on the Rails, we’re already looking forward to next year.
Sue and Farmer Marschall
Shakopee