In response to Shakopee Cares and Concerned Citizens of Shakopee Facebook posts on Jan. 31 about the Shakopee River Valley Fest donation to Neighbor to Neighbor Thrift Store in Two Harbors: There have been a lot of false accusations about our volunteers and committee members. First, not all of the fundraised money was donated by Shakopee businesses and individuals. So, why does the money need to stay in the Shakopee community?
The Shakopee River Valley Festival committee members agreed to forward the remaining funds to Neighbor to Neighbor Thrift Store. Neighbor to Neighbor Thrift Store has a food shelf called Elijah's Pantry that is open to the public. It is also opening a center for youth. We defend our decision to donate to this nonprofit. If concerned people wanted to have a say in the decisions that were made regarding Shakopee River Valley Festival, they should have answered ads to be volunteers and committee members when they were advertised in the Southwest News Media newspaper articles, on our website and on several other social media sites years ago. Again, we followed all of the rules of a nonprofit dissolution.
Joyanne Newgard
Shakopee