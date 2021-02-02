Upon reading the article in the Jan. 30, 2021 edition of the Shakopee Valley News regarding River Valley Festival dissolving I became a little upset about the funds that were in the festival account being distributed to another city way outside of the Shakopee area.
If the funds were raised for the Shakopee festival to use towards activities and events in this city, why give to another city if this festival is being dissolved?
There are places in Shakopee that could use the money. If I gave a donation to be used for the Shakopee festival and it ended up going to Two Harbors, I would be very upset that my money is not staying in my town for the purposes it was intended and would demand a refund.
I certainly would rethink about donating anything again to any organization that used my money for something else.
Whoever donated to this cause, I would seriously think you would feel the same way.
Unless, it was her own money to give that came directly out of her pocket then OK, but if businesses and organizations did the donating, I would recommend this be checked into.
Judy Holmquist
Shakopee