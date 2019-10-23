Shakopee has a garbage problem.
The problem is that our garbage is everywhere, from our yards to our ponds, and the highway medians that people drive past when they come into town. I have gone to the pond by my house every day this week, and in spending 15 minutes each day picking trash out of it, I have accumulated over six pounds of trash. That is horrendous, considering the amount of animals that call that pond home.
We are damaging their environment, and ours, by littering indiscriminately. It is hard to sometimes see the beauty of Shakopee when you drive into town, and see the medians and sidewalks littered with garbage people have carelessly tossed away. But the solutions are so simple to do, whether it be actually throwing our garbage away properly, to taking those few minutes out of the day to pick up the trash that litters our streets.
Shakopee has a garbage problem, but that doesn't mean we lack solutions. Merely the willpower to go out and begin to clean up our town.
Autumn Raw
Shakopee