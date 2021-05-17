The Shakopee public schools are desperately trying to pass a referendum. I believe the path forward is not to tell our citizens to forget about the past and to just get over it. The correct way forward is for the current school board to let our citizens know that they truly understand the depth of the betrayal felt by many of us. They need to acknowledge that it was the community and not the school board who insisted and were ultimately successful in the firing of Rod Thompson. The school board then gave him a $50,000 parting gift. We all know the end of the story. Unfortunately we’re now seeing yet another example of a person of trust accused of stealing from our community and our kids.
The citizens of Shakopee are sick and tired of this unethical behavior. Our reputation as a community is in the gutter. The citizens of Shakopee have a history of being generous with those who are good stewards with their hard earned money. I believe the current school board needs to apologize for the past and reaffirm its commitment to full transparency and trustworthiness as an example and for the benefit of our kids. Only then will a referendum have any chance of passing. Reading that we need to just get over it is a slap in the face and won’t work.
Mark Lindstrom
Shakopee