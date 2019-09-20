Friendship Manor Health Care Center would like thank all our staff and volunteers who helped make the Hawaiian Luau Picnic that was held on Saturday Sept. 7 a big success. The weather was great, the food and entertainment were wonderful and the children enjoyed face painting and games.
A special thank you to all the area businesses that donated prizes for the Family Council Raffle.
Thank you to Friendship Manor’s Family Council for their dedication in helping make the picnic a success. Also Thank You Culvers for your wonderful custard. Everyone enjoyed it.
Last, but not least thank you to all the volunteers who helped entertain the children during the picnic. It was a fun filled day with great food and wonderful entertainment. The residents and their families thoroughly enjoyed the day.
Julie Palmersheim
Therapeutic Recreation Director, Friendship Manor