The Shakopee Rotary Club, one of Shakopee’s great organizations, once again hosted their senior luncheon which was held at Turtle’s Social Centre on Nov. 12. In addition to the senior citizens that were invited by a Rotarian, many residents from St. Gertrude's, Friendship Manor and All Saints were also invited. We were honored to be included and to be the greeters for this event.
Our congratulations and thanks go out to Rotarian Lee Hennen, who organized this event, and all of the Rotarians for making this such a special day for so many of our Shakopee Senior Citizens. We were told by many of the guests how much they enjoyed the program which included a delicious meal, spending time socializing with the other guests and, of course, the great entertainment that Loren Wolfe provided.
Thank you for including us, for us it was another feel good event.
Sue and Farmer Marschall
Shakopee