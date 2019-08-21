Letter to editor stock art - row of mailboxes
On behalf of the Shakopee Class of 1989 Reunion Committee, I want to thank all of the classmates who attended our 30th class reunion on Aug. 9. We laughed, we shared, and we reconnected. The event was also used as a fundraiser for Dollars for Scholars and raised $1,350 in memory of our three classmates who have passed: Bob Flom, Lori Pelto, and Ronald Gustafson.

A huge thank you to the following businesses and people for their donations and time to make the event possible:

  • 3 Rivers Fishing Adventures
  • AnnaBella Cosmetics
  • Badger Hill Brewing
  • Barb Brekke
  • Bill's Toggery
  • Brenda Adelman
  • C & D Liquors
  • Canterbury Park
  • Continental Engineering & Manufacturing
  • Crazy Lady Ink
  • Culver's
  • Dairy Queen
  • Darci Buttshaw
  • Dave & Ann Breeggemann
  • Dominos
  • Epicure/Cathy Plotnick
  • Hennes Septic Plumbing
  • Jimmy Johns
  • Jodi Hennes
  • Kerrie Troseth
  • L'BRI Pure & Natural/Lori Hogen
  • Lynn Hradnansky
  • Marcus Theaters
  • Marie Markgraf
  • Mark Sullwood
  • Mary Kaye Keohen
  • Mr. Pig Stuff
  • Munkabeans
  • Nancy Theis
  • Orangetheory Fitness
  • Ramble on Records
  • Shakopee Brewhall
  • Shakopee Dollars for Scholars
  • Shakopee Lions Club
  • Taco Bell
  • Taco Loco
  • Teresa Crespo
  • Terry Stade
  • Turtle's 1890 Social Centre
  • Valley Sports
  • Von Hanson's Meat
  • Wampach's Restaurant
  • Zuppas Cucina

Kerrie Troseth 

Jordan

