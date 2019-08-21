On behalf of the Shakopee Class of 1989 Reunion Committee, I want to thank all of the classmates who attended our 30th class reunion on Aug. 9. We laughed, we shared, and we reconnected. The event was also used as a fundraiser for Dollars for Scholars and raised $1,350 in memory of our three classmates who have passed: Bob Flom, Lori Pelto, and Ronald Gustafson.
A huge thank you to the following businesses and people for their donations and time to make the event possible:
- 3 Rivers Fishing Adventures
- AnnaBella Cosmetics
- Badger Hill Brewing
- Barb Brekke
- Bill's Toggery
- Brenda Adelman
- C & D Liquors
- Canterbury Park
- Continental Engineering & Manufacturing
- Crazy Lady Ink
- Culver's
- Dairy Queen
- Darci Buttshaw
- Dave & Ann Breeggemann
- Dominos
- Epicure/Cathy Plotnick
- Hennes Septic Plumbing
- Jimmy Johns
- Jodi Hennes
- Kerrie Troseth
- L'BRI Pure & Natural/Lori Hogen
- Lynn Hradnansky
- Marcus Theaters
- Marie Markgraf
- Mark Sullwood
- Mary Kaye Keohen
- Mr. Pig Stuff
- Munkabeans
- Nancy Theis
- Orangetheory Fitness
- Ramble on Records
- Shakopee Brewhall
- Shakopee Dollars for Scholars
- Shakopee Lions Club
- Taco Bell
- Taco Loco
- Teresa Crespo
- Terry Stade
- Turtle's 1890 Social Centre
- Valley Sports
- Von Hanson's Meat
- Wampach's Restaurant
- Zuppas Cucina
Kerrie Troseth
Jordan