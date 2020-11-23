Dear editor,
I can't thank you enough for running the article "Ducking Lonliness" about myself and my "COVID companions" Honeybelle and Bandy. In a world of COVID-19, closings, climate change and uncertainties, the article has brought much cheer and a smile to myself and so many Southwest News Media readers. And the generous outpouring of donations of bedding for my duckies from readers and friends, as well as far away family, has been such a blessing. I've also received an almost daily outpouring of calls, texts and emails from people who were deeply touched by Maddie DeBilzan's writing. I had lost temporary touch with a good friend in an out of a nursing home. An unforseen accident landed her in a hospital for a bit. Then she saw the article and cried tears of joy. Upon return to her facility she was able to contact me. Then it was my turn to cry. With all the pertinent headlines to cover in today's busy world, thank you for taking the space to share my story with the community! And Honeybelle and Bandy thank you the only way they can...with a heartfelt quack quack.
Beth Matthews
Shakopee