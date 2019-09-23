Thank you to the boy scouts, leaders and dads that came out to Calvary Cemetery last Saturday to help with removing the overgrown grass from the flat headstones, and to Steve Schiffman for making their help possible.
Your assistance was truly appreciated. Boys, your hard work, well-disciplined behavior and politeness is to be commended. It is wonderful to know that we have such a fine group of young people here, willing to help with projects in the community. Best of luck in your scouting careers.
Thank you again, so very, very much.
Peggy Philipp
Calvary Cemetery Restoration Committee