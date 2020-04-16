“You can always depend on them!” Each year National Volunteers Week is celebrated in the United States and Canada. This year it is the week of April 19-25. It is the official time to recognize and celebrate the efforts of volunteers at the local, state, and national levels.
It is a time our residents and staff thank you volunteers for all the hours you donate to Friendship Manor. We miss you all very much, hopefully we will see you all soon!
Julie Palmersheim
Therapeutic recreation director, Friendship Manor