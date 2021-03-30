letter to editor stock art - notebook, coffee cup, hand
I wish to thank the city public services people. They have done an excellent job this winter, clearing our streets. Perhaps something that a lot of people are not aware of is the job they do on walkways. My wife and I walk our dog every day, usually using the walkways of Vierling Avenue. Yes, I even walked when it was below zero. Both our dog and I need the exercise.

What I was so happy about was that after a snow fall, when we got to Vierling, the walkways had been plowed, or somehow cleared. We both enjoyed the opportunity to be able to walk without a lot of snow impeding our process. Being able to drive on cleared streets and walk on cleared walkways shows what an excellent job our city does!

John Leroux

Shakopee

