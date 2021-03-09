Sincere thanks to all the wonderful volunteers who arranged and assisted over a thousand Scott County residents to receive the Moderna COVID vaccinations on Wednesday, March 3. Joan, the nurse who gave me my vaccination, was so good that I didn't even feel the needle going in.
Many volunteers stood for long hours directing traffic, registering us, greeting us, telling us where to wait after receiving our vaccinations and answering our questions. They were friendly, encouraging and
professional. Many thinks to Brad Tabke who emailed Scott County residents to inform them how to schedule for COVID vaccinations.
The vaccination clinic was well organized by Scott County professionals and ran smoothly. I am grateful to every person involved in the process. Thank you so very much.
Carol Frechette
Shakopee