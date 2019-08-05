There is a very common prayer that goes like this:
"God grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, the courage to change the things we can, and the wisdom to know the difference."
Here's why I mention it. The Trump Administration touts jobs as its foremost concern in clearing the way for Twin Metals (a foreign company owned by a billionaire) to mine on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota. If that's his true concern, no one can or would argue. But here's the caveat. Mining on the edge of the wilderness is a perilous action with a high probability of fouling the land for generations to come. As our U.S. president, who has demonstrated time and again that he puts profits ahead of the environment, if miners are his real concern?
Also ask simply, do we have to destroy our planet in order to survive on it? Picture a person perched on a tree branch. The person is sawing the limb between himself and the tree trunk.
With that vision in mind, ask yourselves if there are alternative jobs to mining on the edge of the BWCAW? Some businesses and governments allocate dollars to workers to learn eco-friendly employment skills. Can we have some help to do this here in Minnesota? That's another good question to ask our president.
How do I make the case to preserve a pristine wilderness that is a five-hour drive from Scott County? Not every Scott County resident has visited the Boundary Waters, and not every resident even wants to visit it. But destruction of over 1 million acres will impact all life on earth, regardless of whether they care what happens to the wilderness or not.
You don't believe diminishing sources of clean water and carbon absorbing trees will impact you? Maybe you will live long enough to find out if your children's children feel an impact.
Now recite the prayer with extra emphasis on the line, "the wisdom to know the difference."
If you want to learn more about this topic, there's a program called Save The Boundary Waters. Minnesota's former DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr is its executive director. Please check it out.
Kate Erion
Shakopee