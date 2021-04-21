It's instructive that as I sat down to write about the problem of gun violence in the United States, three more reports of shootings with multiple casualties came across my computer screen. You literally cannot keep up with the number of mass shootings we have in this country every year. Even school shootings don't necessarily make national news unless the body count is high enough. It is overwhelming, and good people find themselves tuning out, but I hope that we will muster the will to recognize how profoundly this issue is affecting this country. The U.S. accounts for roughly 85% of all children killed with guns annually among a group of 22 other industrialized countries. As terrible as that statistic is, the problem as researched by author Jon W. Cox, in his new book "Children Under Fire: an American Crisis," is much more far-reaching, heartbreaking, and unforgivable, affecting the development of millions of our children. In some grotesque scale of damage, these little people are subject to a range of damage ranging from being killed, to being shot nonfatally, to witnessing a shooting, to fearing a shooting, to practicing how to survive a shooting. All of this has a profound effect on their development, often without full understanding by their parents. As examples, in one year studied, up to 8 million students had experienced a lockdown in their school; not a drill, but an actual lockdown. A meaningful percentage thought that they were about to be killed as evidenced by the fact that they had texted their families to say goodbye, or soiled themselves as they waited to die. Recovery from trauma like this can be a very long-term process. A study in Chicago demonstrated that just being aware of a school shooting in their city caused test scores to go down the following week. This is to say nothing of the long-term developmental harm to children living in high crime areas, who live day to day not knowing where and when the bullets will come, but only that they will indeed come. This level of stress has tremendous psychological consequences as you can imagine.
This week we have witnessed the flying of an aircraft on Mars that we sent there. Our technological progress over the decades has been beyond imagination. Yet here we sit mired in terrible social problems, that seem to go on and on, or even get worse as time goes by. It seems to me that doing damage to our babies because we refuse to set aside our emotions , and learn to compromise, is simply a bridge too far. There is room for common sense solutions to all this gun violence that respect the views of people on both sides of this issue, as other countries have done. It's not that hard for each of us to pick up the phone and demand that our legislators get to work on this issue.
John Barden
Credit River Township