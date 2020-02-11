Members of both the Legion and VFW along with concerned citizens, met with Mayor Mars, Councilor Brennan and city staff that are also veterans including City Administrator Bill Reynolds (Marines), Assistant City Administrator Nate Burkett (Army) and Director of Parks and Recreation, Jay Tobin (Marines and Army) to discuss the master parks plan and more specifically, Memorial Park.
Regarding Memorial Park, it was agreed that recently there was misinformation, misunderstanding and missed opportunities all around. Going forward, there will be a emphasis on communication, facts and process.
Although the master plan was approved, it is not written in stone. Many items in the master plan may never come to fruition and there are no parks closing. Before any implementation of individual projects, there will be new notification guidelines including posting in the parks and sending out flyers to local residents encouraging community input before required budget and project approval. The city truly wants to hear from and collaborate with the veterans as well as the larger community and has committed to making that happen.
Together, we will move forward in a positive direction, listening and learning from one another with transparency which will hopefully lead to trust.
We hope we can count on the newspaper in the endeavor of communication so that citizens will be aware of when their input is needed and before major decisions are made regarding our parks.
John Muir, American Legion
Bob Zondio, VFW
Julie Welch, Prior Lake