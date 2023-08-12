Shakopee letter writer Stephen Lose is spot on in rejecting the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact that the Minnesota Legislature just passed on a party-line vote. ("Why change the Electoral College?" published Aug. 5).
Let me add two points:
1) The legislation directly violates, at a minimum, the eligibility and residence sections of Article VII of the Minnesota state constitution, along with the state’s Faithless Elector law.
2) If the compact took effect, it wouldn’t really be "populous states" to seize Minnesota’s electoral votes; it would be the other 29 major metropolitan areas across the country. Together, they represent about one third of the U.S. population, none of whom can probably find Shakopee on a map.
Roberta Schlechter
Portland, Oregon