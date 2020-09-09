September is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. The statistics surrounding the issue continue to be extremely disheartening, yet given the political will, we can make great strides in alleviating this public health crisis.
Each year approximately 23,000 persons die by suicide in the United States. Moreover, due to the ongoing pandemic, economic downturn, and recent dramatic surge in gun sales, this year will almost certainly see significantly higher numbers. Embedded within this total is the staggering fact that military veterans continue to take their own lives in such numbers, that between 2005 and 2017, 13 times more veterans died by suicide than were killed in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria combined — over 53,000. And tragically, young Americans between the ages of 10 and 24 have had the fastest growing firearm suicide rate of any age group over the last decade, making it the second leading cause of death among young people in our country. (All figures sourced from Everytown For Gun Safety).
Who among us can read these shocking figures and not believe that we must do better. There are measures that policy makers can take to help prevent this crisis from becoming a permanent feature of American life. We know that those who attempt suicide by using a gun face a 90% probability of losing their life, vs. only a 4% chance if attempted by other means. (CDC data). Therefore we should:
- Pass Extreme Risk Protection Order laws to temporarily remove guns from those adjudicated by a court to represent a danger themselves or others.
- Pass Universal Background Check laws, waiting period laws, and promote public awareness of existing safe storage laws, and best practices.
- Increase access to mental health and suicide prevention services.
- During the pandemic, expand economic support especially as related to evictions and foreclosures.
The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1 800 273 TALK(8255), and the Crisis Text Line is "HOME" to 741741.
John Barden
Prior Lake