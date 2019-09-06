Thank you to Rep. Brad Tabke for serving our district and the people of Minnesota.
The Valley News story about Tabke's financial challenges failed to note how difficult it is for middle class citizens to run for public office. This is a job that pays about $45,000 per year and requires months of unpaid campaign work before being elected. I appreciate a representative who can understand the financial challenges that middle class people experience and still be willing to step up and serve.
If we only support candidates who have the financial means to work unpaid for months and sacrifice their time for public service we will not be well represented.
Ruth Moser
Shakopee