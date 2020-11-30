We need Eric Mortensen to help solve COVID-19-related problems facing our community, not host potential super spreader events. Please do something useful to address the increasing behavioral health crises. For example, every county in the state has a mental health crisis team. This emergency service relies on state grants and health plans and is now more underfunded than ever.
Obviously, hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living residences, schools and shutdown small businesses all need your support to address COVID-19 and its devastating effects on our community.
Please stop the "freedom" stunts and get to work.
Ruth Moser
Shakopee