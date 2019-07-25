I’m writing today because of the frightening growth rate of the opioid crisis. In fact, last year a record number of 422 Minnesotans died from opioid overdoses.
The need has never been higher for people who are willing to help their neighbors facing recovery challenges. By the end of August, the AmeriCorps program, Minnesota Recovery Corps, needs 20 Navigators to serve local people needing help to sustain their recovery from substance use disorders.
We extensively train our members so they are fully prepared to help local people in need. The wonderful thing is that this program helps both the clients — who get the help and support they need — and the Navigators, many of whom go on to work as peer recovery support specialists.
Full-time Navigators, who make an 11-month commitment, get paid a stipend every two weeks, plus receive up to $6,095 to go to school or pay back student loans; free health insurance and child care assistance (for those who qualify); up to $2,000 annually in housing assistance (in Minneapolis/St. Paul) and reduced fares on Metro Transit through the Metropolitan Council’s Transit Assistance Program.
Our members are from all backgrounds, ages, education, and walks of life. If you’re 18 years or older; have a high school diploma (or equivalent); are a citizen, national or lawful permanent resident alien of the US; and have at least one year of recovery, please consider a year of service.
To learn more, please go to MinnesotaRecoveryCorps.org or call 866-859-2825.
Alana Stimes
Director of Minnesota Recovery Corps