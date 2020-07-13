It's time to stop discussing whether or not systemic racism exists. There is plenty of information about disparity affecting People of Color and Native Americans to explain what systemic racism is and how white Americans experience privilege.
This paper could publish information for its readers to become more informed. It's disappointing to see that instead the editorial staff prints letter to support the myth that systemic racism doesn't exist.
We'll all do better when we address solutions to systemic racism rather than deny its existance.
Ruth Moser
Shakopee