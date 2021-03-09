Shakopee’s administration and school board members are surprised that class sizes were increasing for the 2021-22 school year. What did they think was going to happen? They are surprised that enrollment is down, small kindergarten class. It’s only going to get worse. More students are going to be open enrolling in districts where the class sizes are reasonable or opting to attend private schools in the area.
A previous superintendent absconds with who knows how many dollars, is found guilty. How much did he really take, has any been repaid and are there any plans to do so? Voter preparation last November was a major cause in the vote going down. No phone trees, no calling citizens, especially in this day and age of cell phone social media, easy to do but not in this case. Yard signs were visible but every voter strategy referendum company will tell you direct contact with the voters is the best way to win an election when money is involved.
So the final cuts are in and the board and administration made cuts more to hurt the students than help them. Good strategy. Out of the cuts made, 48% were made in the area of teachers, the people who deal directly with students on a daily basis. In a school the students know when a teacher is not present and few if any could tell you when an administrator is gone. (I once taught in a school where the entire administration was gone for a week, no harm was done and no students noticed.) The teachers are the life blood of the district so by cutting them the students are losing.
How about this strategy? Every administrator in the district teaches one class a day besides their other assigned duties. Oh I know, meetings to attend. Too bad, the students should come first. This would reduce class sizes and the school district might be able to offer more diverse and smaller classes for the students. There has to be close to 40, maybe more fulltime administrators in the district. This should include the business manager, director of human resources, etc. If not certified get a waiver and then in the future any person filling that post would need to be certified to teach. In a six period day at the high school and middle schools that would be approximately the equivalent of six or more full-time teachers with no increase in budget.
Dave Johnson
Shakopee