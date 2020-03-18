Perusing through the paper I see where the Shakopee School Board is considering a referendum in the fall
For more funding for teachers and support staff raises, dealing with another budget shortfall.
It is no surprise to us the taxpayers of Shakopee as we have had to deal with a tax increase on the school, now and for the forseeable future, as well as budget shortages. What is a surprise is the fact that the school board, and I am not including any new members as they got handed a bad situation, built the Taj Mahal of school and athletic facilities sold to us as, based on a need as the enrollment numbers were going to be increasing.
Oops, now we are being told they are not getting all the funding they need, some of that do to the decrease in enrollment? I went to a board meeting when we were discussing the new school issue, and told the board that we should be paying teachers, not building new football facilities. It fell on deaf ears. Now we are revisiting this issue. As far as a referendum for voters I would probably vote yes on any levy for teachers and staff because it should of already been done.
Hard to run a school without teachers, they are the backbone of education, not the building!
The question I put to the current board is, what is next, and when will it ever be enough?
Alan Kruse
Shakopee