I am writing about the article “Winning in the pool” featured in the Sept. 28 Shakopee Valley News.
I was surprised, shocked, and disappointed when I did not see the picture of varsity swimmer Amelie Girard who was the highest point achiever for the Sabers in the meet against Lakeville South. Why was the picture of our top swimmer not published? I would like to understand the thinking behind these decisions. Amelie worked very hard and performed well to bring us a victory, I truly believe she deserves her picture to be published and recognized by the community.
How can we make sure deserving students get the recognition they deserve? Is it too much to ask?
Anu Patole
Shakopee