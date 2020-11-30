As of this writing, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is 267,596. The hospitals are strained to accommodate patients. Some have even stopped taking new patients and referring them to other facilities. Doctors, nurses, and other health care workers are stressed as never before in recent times. The nation's top infectious disease experts are indicating that we may see surge upon surge in the weeks after Thanksgiving.
Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Eric Mortensen has used poor judgement to entertain “outside the household” friends for a “freedom celebration."
He could have done this quietly as a private citizen and most people would never have known. But no, he used his recent election success as a soap box to describe his defiance of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Is this going to be his message going forward? Is he going to oppose the experts? Apparently he is opposed to best practices when it comes to health care.
I did not vote for him but it is said that one should give a first-term politician a chance to prove themselves. This act reinforces my decision at the voting booth.
Miles Lahr
Shakopee